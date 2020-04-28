UrduPoint.com
CPO Rawalpindi Pays Surprise Visit To Morgah Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:08 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Morgah Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Morgah Police Station.

and inspected the front desk, records and lock up.

He directed the officials that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

It was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of people, he added.

