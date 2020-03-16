UrduPoint.com
CPO Rawalpindi Pays Surprise Visit To Police Station Gujar Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:56 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Monday conducted a surprise visit to Police Station Gujar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Monday conducted a surprise visit to Police Station Gujar Khan.

During his visit, the CPO inspected the front desk, record, lock up and other parts of the building.

He said unlawful detention and concept of private torture cells in the name of investigation was unbearable and worst example of law-breaking.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who found negligent in performing their duties.

