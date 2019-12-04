CPO Rawalpindi pays surprise visits to police stations

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday paid surprise visits to police stations in the jurisdiction of Rawal Town and monitored the performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police , Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday paid surprise visits to police stations in the jurisdiction of Rawal Town and monitored the performance.

During his visit, CPO visited front desk, checked the record, lock up of New Town and Waris Khan police stations.

He said that it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

CPO also suspended two officials for showing slackness in performing their duties. He also announced commendation certificates for the officials who showed good performance.

Earlier, police had arrested nine outlaws and recovered drugs, weapons and liquor from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.