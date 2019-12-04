UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Rawalpindi Pays Surprise Visits To Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:30 PM

CPO Rawalpindi pays surprise visits to police stations

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday paid surprise visits to police stations in the jurisdiction of Rawal Town and monitored the performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday paid surprise visits to police stations in the jurisdiction of Rawal Town and monitored the performance.

During his visit, CPO visited front desk, checked the record, lock up of New Town and Waris Khan police stations.

He said that it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

CPO also suspended two officials for showing slackness in performing their duties. He also announced commendation certificates for the officials who showed good performance.

Earlier, police had arrested nine outlaws and recovered drugs, weapons and liquor from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Visit All From

Recent Stories

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

25 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

1 hour ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

1 hour ago

SEDD, US Consulate-General discuss Intellectual Pr ..

2 hours ago

Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

2 hours ago

555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.