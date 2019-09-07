UrduPoint.com
CPO Rawalpindi Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Defense Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:17 AM

City Police Officer, Muhammad Faisal Rana Friday said that those who laid their lives for the motherland are our national heroes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Muhammad Faisal Rana Friday said that those who laid their lives for the motherland are our national heroes.

CPO said while talking to the family of the Capt. Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, after guard of honor at the "Yaadgar-e-Shuhada" in Gujar Khan.

Rana said: "We are proud of our soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while battling the enemy; therefore, today the whole country is paying homage to the martyrs and their families.".

CPO has directed all the SSPs, SPs, DSPs and SHOs to visit the families of martyrs in order to pay tribute on the Defense Day and also to convey that they are the families of the patrons of the nation and solve their problems is our sole duty.

The Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi was also present on the occasion.

