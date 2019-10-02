UrduPoint.com
CPO Rawalpindi Restricts Police From Unnecessary Checking Of Motorcyclists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:39 PM

CPO Rawalpindi restricts police from unnecessary checking of motorcyclists

City Police Officer (CPO), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana Wednesday restricted policemen from unnecessary checking of motorcyclists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana Wednesday restricted policemen from unnecessary checking of motorcyclists.

Addressing a meeting, he said police pickets were closed on public complaints and now unnecessary checking of motorcycles had also been restricted for the same reason.

The SHOs with the police mobile will now conduct snap checking in the area for limited time. Suspicious vehicles and motorcycles would be checked during the period of snap checking.

The CPO directed to take appropriate action under the law on priority on complaints received from prime minister's complaint cell, chief minister's complaint cell, Inspector General office, RPO Office and CPO office.

He also directed that police must take preventive measures to control the incidents of vehicle theft and robbery adding it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

