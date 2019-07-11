CPO Rawalpindi suspends SHO

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has awarded punishment to the policemen for showing slackness in performing their duties

According to police spokesman, CPO has suspended the SHO Police Station Murree upon the public complaints of robberies and other crimes in Murree, and appointed Hafeez ur Rehman as new in-charge of the police station.

Similarly, SHO Police Station Mandra has been transferred and appointed Israr Satti as the new SHO Mandra. The departmental inquiries initiated against both officers, spokesman added.

The CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said that close monitoring is placed for all field officers of the Rawalpindi police including SHOs, those who do present good progress will be appreciated accordingly whereas anyone found involved in misconduct will be punished severely.

The CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said that as per the vision of Honorable Chief Minister and the directions of IGP; apt arrangements are being made by Rawalpindi Police to ensure peace and safety for all tourists visiting Murree.