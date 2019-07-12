CPO Rawalpindi Suspends SHOs
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:05 PM
The City Police Officer, Capt (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana has suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Taxila police station over the allegations of harassing people
According to a spokesman, CPO while talking immediate notice on public complaints suspended the SHO and ordered inquiry against him to probe the matter.
The CPO has also suspended the SHO Westridge police station for incompetence and poor performance.