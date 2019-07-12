CPO Rawalpindi suspends SHOs

The City Police Officer, Capt (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana has suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Taxila police station over the allegations of harassing people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The City Police Officer, Capt (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana has suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Taxila police station over the allegations of harassing people.

According to a spokesman, CPO while talking immediate notice on public complaints suspended the SHO and ordered inquiry against him to probe the matter.

The CPO has also suspended the SHO Westridge police station for incompetence and poor performance.