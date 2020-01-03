UrduPoint.com
CPO Rawalpindi Suspends Three Police Officers For Incomplete Data Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:00 PM

CPO Rawalpindi suspends three police officers for incomplete data record

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younsas has suspended three police officers for not updating the official record

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younsas has suspended three police officers for not updating the official record.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO paid a surprise visit to Taxila Police Station, Wah police Station, Chuki Airport and Hameeda and checked record of under investigation cases, proclaimed offenders, duty roaster, lock up, front desk, and beat chart of officials and suspended Station House Officer (SHO), Moharrar and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) on negligence of incomplete record.

"Improvement of police station is a priority, so lethargy is intolerable," the police chief said, adding, policemen were meant to serve people on merit.

"I will check police stations and offices across the district and there is no place for negligence," he added.

The CPO also announced prize money and letter of appreciation to Moharrar, Constable and Petroleum team of Saddar Wah PS for maintaining the record and better security arrangements.

