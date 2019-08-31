UrduPoint.com
CPO Rawalpindi Suspends Two Police Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:26 PM

CPO Rawalpindi suspends two police officials

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana has suspended two police personnel on firing incident in which at least two people were killed when a police man opened fire at the emergency of the DHQ hospital Rawalpindi on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana has suspended two police personnel on firing incident in which at least two people were killed when a police man opened fire at the emergency of the DHQ hospital Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, CPO while taking strict action suspended two policemen Head Constable, Abid Hussain and Constable Rashid besides constituted a committee under the supervision of SSP, investigation Mujammad Fasal and ordered to arrest the accused within 24 hoursThe attacker was identified as Tehseen Tariq who was performing duty at Pir Wadhai police station while the deceased have been identified as Larsab and Naveed.

Larsab came to the hospital to get medical treatment while Naveed was his attendant, spokesman said.

