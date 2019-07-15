CPO Rawalpindi takes notice of a murder by fake peer

City Police Officer Rawalpindi (CPO), Capt(R) Muhammad Faisal Rana has taken notice of the death of a young man due to alleged torture by a fake peer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi (CPO), Capt(R) Muhammad Faisal Rana has taken notice of the death of a young man due to alleged torture by a fake peer.

According to a spokesman, the CPO received information that few people were protesting in the area of Murree on the brutally tortured and murdered of young man - Waqas by a peer Azmat along with his people.

The CPO while taking immediate notice dispatched respective SP and SDPO at the site with directions to arrest the suspects.

The spokesman said the Police has arrested son of Peer Azmat Shah - the main perpetrator along with his buddy while police is conducting raids to arrest peer Azmat.

The CPO said that every culprit as well as the facilitator involved in this crime would be arrested, adding that investigation would be conducted strictly on merit basis.

Waqas was a follower of Peer Azmat, who mistakenly entered in a room entitled only for women followers. Upon this, he was brutally tortured by the peer Azmat and his people that led to his death ultimately, the spokesman main said.

Police has registered a case into the matter while investigations are underway.