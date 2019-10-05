UrduPoint.com
CPO Rawalpindi Takes Notice Of Clash In Judicial Complex

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:55 PM

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana has taken the notice of clash between two groups in judicial complex here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana has taken the notice of clash between two groups in judicial complex here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, a physical assault occurred between two groups when a party, defendant attacked on another party, plaintiff resultantly Mehmood Ul Haq of 53 years old was injured which had been shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) where his condition is out of danger.

After the incident, SP Potohar, Syed Ali reached at the spot while Police cordoned off the entire area and launched an investigation into the matter.

On the other hand, the CPO has ordered an inquiry to investigate the matter and submit a report to him.

The CPO said that negligence in security is not tolerable if any police personnel found guilty on security arrangement, action would be taken against him, he added.

