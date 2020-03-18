CPO Rawalpindi takes notice of firing incident In Mandra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis Wednesday took a serious notice over the firing incident in which four persons were injured in the jurisdiction of Mandra Police station.

According to a police spokesman, the incident took place in the area of Sukhoo when a cross firing incident occurred between two groups on the installment of gas meter.

A a result, four people including Muhammad Tariq 47, Abdul Basit 28, Muqadar Javed 42 and Muhammad Zameer 62 received injuries and were shifted to RHC Mandra, hospital.

The CPO while taking immediate notice, constituted a team in supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar and directed that every culprit involved in this crime would be arrested. Investigation would be conducted on merit basis, the spokesman added.