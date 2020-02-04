UrduPoint.com
CPO Rawalpindi Takes Notice Of Street Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:05 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday took serious notice of the incidents of street crime, including robberies, burglaries and snatching in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station.

According to statistics, the jurisdiction of Waris khan police station remained on top of the list in street crimes, the police spokesman informed.

Taking notice, the CPO said that it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives of the people adding that officials should work dedicately to eliminate crime from the society.

He said that strict action would be taken against the officials showing slackness.

