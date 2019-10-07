UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Rawalpindi Takes Notice Of Woman's Death During Robbery

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:23 PM

CPO Rawalpindi takes notice of woman's death during robbery

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana has taken serious notice of the death of a woman during an alleged robbery in the area of New Town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana has taken serious notice of the death of a woman during an alleged robbery in the area of New Town.

The CPO, while issuing show cause notice to the SHO and SDPO, said a formal departmental inquiry would be held in the matter and if police was found negligent, the officers responsible would be given severe departmental punishment.

The CPO said whatever the motive of the incident was, police would trace out the real cause at any cost, besides recovering the looted property from the accused.

The officer constituted two separate teams under the supervision of SSP Investigations, Muhammad Faisal and SSP Operations, Tariq Walait, while providing access to all the latest scientific aid to investigate the incident.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Women All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tolerance Operetta to feature at launch of World B ..

26 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 07 Oct 2019

3 minutes ago

Use of plastics bags continues in Thar

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews performance of Housi ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad inspects construction work ..

3 minutes ago

Downing Street Points Finger at EU After Johnson's ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.