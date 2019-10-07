(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police , Muhammad Faisal Rana has taken serious notice of the death of a woman during an alleged robbery in the area of New Town.

The CPO, while issuing show cause notice to the SHO and SDPO, said a formal departmental inquiry would be held in the matter and if police was found negligent, the officers responsible would be given severe departmental punishment.

The CPO said whatever the motive of the incident was, police would trace out the real cause at any cost, besides recovering the looted property from the accused.

The officer constituted two separate teams under the supervision of SSP Investigations, Muhammad Faisal and SSP Operations, Tariq Walait, while providing access to all the latest scientific aid to investigate the incident.