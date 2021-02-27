UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Rawalpindi Transferred To KPK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:01 PM

CPO Rawalpindi transferred to KPK

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG)/City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has been transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), with immediate effect and until further orders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG)/City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has been transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), with immediate effect and until further orders.

A notification in this regard has been issued here on Saturday. The notification was served under Rotation Policy 2020 and as per its para 13, the officer cannot be posted in geographical limits of government of Punjab for a period of two years, from the date of joining.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas had been posted as CPO Rawalpindi by Punjab government in December 2019.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi December 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Need stressed to increase wheat yield in proportio ..

3 minutes ago

South Africa receives second batch of Johnson & Jo ..

4 minutes ago

Mega development package to be announced for Sindh ..

4 minutes ago

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Slams Seizure of ..

4 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider pays tribute to ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.