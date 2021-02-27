CPO Rawalpindi transferred to KPK

(@FahadShabbir)

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG)/City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has been transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), with immediate effect and until further orders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG)/City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has been transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), with immediate effect and until further orders.

A notification in this regard has been issued here on Saturday. The notification was served under Rotation Policy 2020 and as per its para 13, the officer cannot be posted in geographical limits of government of Punjab for a period of two years, from the date of joining.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas had been posted as CPO Rawalpindi by Punjab government in December 2019.