CPO reiterates to take preventive measures to stop incidents of acid attacks

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested a person for throwing acid on his second wife with the help of his first wife.

According to details, SP Potohar Syed Ali told the City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that in the area of police station Race Course, a lady Shaheen Naz, after the death of her first husband Ishtiaq, got married to Ateeq Qureshi who also had Najma Bibi as his first wife. According to Shaheen Naz, the accused Ateeq Qureshi and his wife Najma Bibi wanted to capture the house that she owned and the accused Ateeq along with his wife Najma Bibi, allegedly threw acid on her due to which she got injured and had been admitted in a hospital.

Sardar Pervez, SHO Race Course, taking timely action arrested Ateeq Qureshi, the accused in the case.

CPO Faisal Rana appreciated SP Potohar Syed Ali and his team for the immediate arrest of the accused.

Faisal Rana directed to investigate the case in the light of medico-legal report of the injured woman.

The CPO reiterated that police must take preventive measures to stop incidents of acid attack.