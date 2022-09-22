UrduPoint.com

CPO Removes 7 Cops From Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has removed 7 police officials from service on charge of poor performance, negligence and delinquency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has removed 7 police officials from service on charge of poor performance, negligence and delinquency.

During an orderly meeting at Police Lines Complex here on Thursday, the CPO took action against delinquency, negligent and lethargic officials and dismissed 7 cops in addition to issuing charge-sheet to 6 others.

Among those who were dismissed included constables Babar Sultan, Ata-ul-Mustafa, Niaz Ahmad, Muhammad Owais, Iftikhar Ahmad, Muhammad Parvaiz and Muhammad Bilal.

Meanwhile, the CPO has also stopped promotion of Inspector Asim Khan for one-year on charge of his lethargic attitude, a spokesman of police department said.

