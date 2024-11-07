Open Menu

CPO Replaces In-charge Judicial Lockup Over Viral Video

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 07:12 PM

CPO replaces in-charge judicial lockup over viral video

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar replaced In-charge judicial lockup while taking notice of a viral video on social media, made by the accused during their court appearance, here on Thursday.

The CPO ordered for transfer of the lockup in-charge and better security measures at the court facilities.

He called for a thorough investigation into how the video was recorded and directed officials to expedite efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible. Terming the incident a serious breach of security and judicial protocol, he stressed that such behaviour by the accused undermines the sanctity of the judicial system.

He also instructed senior officials that a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) ranked officer would now inspect the judicial lockup daily to ensure robust security, vigilant monitoring and effective management under the vision to prevent any future security lapses.

