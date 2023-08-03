CPO reprimands traffic officers on traffic congestion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi here on Thursday reprimanded traffic officers on traffic congestion problem being faced by the citizens on city roads.

According to a spokesman of CPO office, taking notice of traffic issues particularly faced by the citizens on city roads on Wednesday evening, CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani called City Traffic Officer, Senior Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Sector Incharges and other officers concerned and reprimanded for not taking immediate actions to address the problem.

The CPO directed the authorities to take strict departmental action against the negligent officials and ordered the CTO and STO to directly monitor the traffic situation across the city while remaining in the field.

A traffic monitoring cell headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Admin has been set up in the CPO office.

The Traffic Monitoring Cell would not only monitor the traffic on the roads but also check performance of the traffic police personnel.

The CPO directed the officers to transfer non-essential staff from the traffic office and increase field force to regulate traffic load on the city roads.

Traffic management and convenience of the citizens is the prime responsibility of traffic police, the CPO said adding, negligent officers and officials do not deserve any concession.