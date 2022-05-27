UrduPoint.com

CPO Reviews Crime Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar chaired a high level meeting to review crime situation at Police Lines Headquarters here on Thursday.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and officials were attended meeting.

Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar informed the officers about the priorities as per the vision of Inspector General of Punjab Police.

The best facilities should be provided to the citizens at the police station level,he said.

RPO directed that timely registration of cases should be ensured in any case, negligence will not be tolerated.

Corruption, backing of criminal elements will not be tolerated, he added.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said zero tolerance on issues related to women and children.

CPO directed that SHOs will hear citizens' issues in their offices from 4 to 6 pm.

A separate wing will be formed to evaluate the performance of each officer, he added.

