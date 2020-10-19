CPO reviews Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW ) security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas held a meeting regarding upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) to review the security arrangements here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Among others, SSP Operation Shoaib Mehmood, SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal, organizers of Milad Committees participated in the meeting.

Addressing on the occasion, CPO said all the routes of main procession would be checked with the help of bomb disposal squad and special branch to avert any untoward incident.

He said the participants of procession would be monitored through drone cameras while nobody would be allowed to establish "Sabeels" without prior permission of the management.

He said specific entry point have been made for devotees where the personnel of law enforcement agencies would allow them to join procession after thorough body search with metal detectors.

Walk through gates have also been setup at entry points. The parking lots would be established far away from procession route while aerial firing and music would also be banned on the occasion.

He said temporary pickets would be established to check all the vehicles while snipers would also be deployed on rooftops along procession routes.