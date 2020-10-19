UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Reviews Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW ) Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:17 PM

CPO reviews Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW ) security arrangements

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas held a meeting regarding upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) to review the security arrangements here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas held a meeting regarding upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) to review the security arrangements here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Among others, SSP Operation Shoaib Mehmood, SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal, organizers of Milad Committees participated in the meeting.

Addressing on the occasion, CPO said all the routes of main procession would be checked with the help of bomb disposal squad and special branch to avert any untoward incident.

He said the participants of procession would be monitored through drone cameras while nobody would be allowed to establish "Sabeels" without prior permission of the management.

He said specific entry point have been made for devotees where the personnel of law enforcement agencies would allow them to join procession after thorough body search with metal detectors.

Walk through gates have also been setup at entry points. The parking lots would be established far away from procession route while aerial firing and music would also be banned on the occasion.

He said temporary pickets would be established to check all the vehicles while snipers would also be deployed on rooftops along procession routes.

Related Topics

Drone Firing Police Music Vehicles Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

6 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches online ..

21 minutes ago

Ireland can lift nation with Italy Six Nations win ..

4 minutes ago

Those according priority to minting money, now see ..

4 minutes ago

2-day int'l conference to promote olive production ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Expects Russia, Europe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.