CPO Reviews Gender Protection Unit's Performance
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 10:50 PM
The CPO Safe City/Traffic conducted a review meeting at Safe City Islamabad to assess and improve the performance of the Gender Protection Unit on the directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan
A public relations officer said that the meeting evaluated the unit’s performance during the ongoing year. Out of the 442 calls received, citizens expressed satisfaction with 187 calls, while 08 cases were successfully filed within two months and 02 cases were registered.
In January, 95 percent of the calls were completed, with 31 percent being unrelated, and 44 percent of applicants were satisfied with the unit’s performance, and 13 percent expressed further improvement, he added.
Similarly, in February, 98 percent of the calls were processed, with 34 percent being unrelated, and 44 percent of applicants were satisfied with the unit’s performance, and 9 percent expressed further improvement.
Moreover, the CPO Safe City/Traffic directed relevant authorities to ensure equitable measures of requests under the Gender Protection Unit based on merit.
He emphasized that the protection of citizens' lives and property is a top priority for the Islamabad Capital Police.
