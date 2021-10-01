CPO reviews investigations of 68 murder cases of Saddar division

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsana Younas has reviewed investigations of 68 murder cases of Saddar Division

According to a police spokesman, a meeting was held here under the chairmanship of CPO. The plaintiffs of 68 murder cases being investigated in Saddar Division and investigation officers of the cases attended the meeting. The CPO discussed the cases with the plaintiffs and investigation officers.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, ASP Saddar Circle and investigation officers were present on the occasion.

The CPO directed the police officers to constitute special teams in two separate cases of Chontra Police Station and also issued show cause notice to the investigation officer of Saddar Baroni Police Station, Sub-Inspector Naseer Ahmed for not having any contact with the plaintiff of a murder case.

He also gave important instructions to the investigation officers.

The meeting was organized to apprise the plaintiffs about progress of the cases and to remove their reservations if any.

The CPO also issued instructions and gave time lines to arrest accused and completion of challans in several cases.

The plaintiffs appreciated holding of such meeting to apprise them about progress of the investigation and said that they are satisfied with the instructions issued by CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis to the investigation officers.

CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis said that the arrest of the accused in heinous crimes, collection of the solid evidence and effective investigation could help in conviction and sentence of the accused. Such meeting would also be held for Rawal division murder cases in presence of plaintiffs and senior police officers, the spokesman said.