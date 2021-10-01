UrduPoint.com

CPO Reviews Investigations Of 68 Murder Cases Of Saddar Division

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:26 PM

CPO reviews investigations of 68 murder cases of Saddar division

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsana Younas has reviewed investigations of 68 murder cases of Saddar Division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsana Younas has reviewed investigations of 68 murder cases of Saddar Division.

According to a police spokesman, a meeting was held here under the chairmanship of CPO. The plaintiffs of 68 murder cases being investigated in Saddar Division and investigation officers of the cases attended the meeting. The CPO discussed the cases with the plaintiffs and investigation officers.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, ASP Saddar Circle and investigation officers were present on the occasion.

The CPO directed the police officers to constitute special teams in two separate cases of Chontra Police Station and also issued show cause notice to the investigation officer of Saddar Baroni Police Station, Sub-Inspector Naseer Ahmed for not having any contact with the plaintiff of a murder case.

He also gave important instructions to the investigation officers.

The meeting was organized to apprise the plaintiffs about progress of the cases and to remove their reservations if any.

The CPO also issued instructions and gave time lines to arrest accused and completion of challans in several cases.

The plaintiffs appreciated holding of such meeting to apprise them about progress of the investigation and said that they are satisfied with the instructions issued by CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis to the investigation officers.

CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis said that the arrest of the accused in heinous crimes, collection of the solid evidence and effective investigation could help in conviction and sentence of the accused. Such meeting would also be held for Rawal division murder cases in presence of plaintiffs and senior police officers, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Rawalpindi Progress Circle Saddar

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr 14 Kashmiris in September

Indian troops martyr 14 Kashmiris in September

34 seconds ago
 FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi shares with Danish counte ..

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi shares with Danish counterpart dossier on Indian war cr ..

36 seconds ago
 MoHR holds an awareness raising & sensitization wo ..

MoHR holds an awareness raising & sensitization workshop on laws related to huma ..

37 seconds ago
 Seven killed in Indonesia landslide

Seven killed in Indonesia landslide

39 seconds ago
 Italy can share its expertise in fashion industry ..

Italy can share its expertise in fashion industry with Pakistan. Ambassador Andr ..

40 seconds ago
 Secretary Health seeks report on student's death

Secretary Health seeks report on student's death

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.