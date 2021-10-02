CPO reviews investigations of 71 murder cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has reviewed investigations of 71 murder cases of four circles of Saddar Division.

According to a police spokesman, a meeting was held here under the chairmanship of CPO and was attended by the plaintiffs of 71 murder cases being investigated in four circles of Saddar Division and investigation officers of the cases.

The CPO discussed the cases with the plaintiffs and investigation officers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation, SP Saddar, SDPOs and investigation officers concerned were present on the occasion.

On poor investigation of two cases, SDPO Kahuta was issued explanation and show cause notice besides a charge sheet to the investigation officer while a show cause notice was also issued to former SHO Kahuta.

Another show cause notice was issued to investigation officer of Kalar Syedan Police Station with direction to arrest the accused within seven days.

SHO Kalar Syedan was also directed to arrest the Proclaimed Offender (PO) in seven days.

The CPO instructed the SP Saddar to form a special team to net POs in three separate cases besides arrangements to ensure issuance of red warrants for those managed to flee out of the country.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to take action in accordance with the law against those who facilitated the POs. The CPO gave important instructions to the investigation officers.

The meeting was organized to apprise the plaintiffs about progress of the cases and to remove their reservations if any.

The CPO also gave timelines to arrest accused and for completion of challans in several cases.

The plaintiffs appreciated holding of such meeting to apprise them about progress of the investigation and said that they are satisfied with the instructions issued by CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis to the investigation officers.