CPO reviews investigations of all murder cases of Saddar, Potohar divisions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsana Younas has reviewed investigations of all murder cases of Saddar and Potohar Divisions of Rawalpindi district.

According to a police spokesman, three separate meetings were held here under the chairmanship of CPO.

The plaintiffs of the murder cases being investigated in Saddar, four circles of Saddar Division and Potohar Divisions and investigation officers of the cases attended the meeting.

The CPO discussed all the cases with the plaintiffs and investigation officers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Superintendent of Police, Saddar, ASP Saddar Circle, SDPOs and investigation officers were present on the occasion.

The CPO directed the police officers to constitute special teams in two separate cases of Chontra Police Station and also issued show cause notice to the investigation officer of Saddar Baroni Police Station, Sub-Inspector Naseer Ahmed for not having any contact with the plaintiff of a murder case.

On poor investigation of two cases, SDPO Kahuta was issued explanation and show cause notice besides a charge sheet to the investigation officer while a show cause notice was also issued to former SHO Kahuta. Another show cause notice was issued to investigation officer of Kalar Syedan Police Station with direction to arrest the accused within seven days.

SHO Kalar Syedan was also directed to arrest the Proclaimed Offender (PO) in seven days. The CPO instructed the SP Saddar to form a special team to net POs in three separate cases besides arrangements to ensure issuance of red warrants for those managed to flee out of the country.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to take action in accordance with the law against those who facilitated the POs.

He also gave important instructions to the investigation officers.

The meetings were organized to apprise the plaintiffs about progress of the cases and to remove their reservations if any.

The CPO also issued important instructions and gave timelines to arrest accused and completion of challans in several cases.

The plaintiffs appreciated holding of such meetings to apprise them about progress of the investigation and said that they are satisfied with the instructions issued by CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis to the investigation officers.

CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis said that the arrest of the accused in heinous crimes, collection of the solid evidence and effective investigation can help in conviction and sentence of the accused.

Such meeting would also be held for Rawal division murder cases in presence of plaintiffs and senior police officers, the spokesman informed.

