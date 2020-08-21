CPO reviews schemes for welfare of families of martyred cops

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday chaired a meeting of Police Welfare Committee and reviewed steps taken in accordance with the policy announced by Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir for welfare of the families of martyred cops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday chaired a meeting of Police Welfare Committee and reviewed steps taken in accordance with the policy announced by Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir for welfare of the families of martyred cops.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation, Muhammad Faisal, SP Headquarters Tamoor Khan, DSP Headquarters Munsoor Alam and other officers concerned.

The CPO directed the officers to take all possible steps for the welfare of the families of martyred cops and accelerate process to complete pending cases of Shuhada package.

The SSP briefed the CPO that on the special directives of IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, so far nine families had been provided houses worth over Rs 133.5 million.

The CPO was apprised that the families of the martyrs had also been provided cash financial assistance amounting to over Rs 8.7 million.

The families of over 100 martyred cops of Rawalpindi police were also given special Eid package worth Rs 2 million on Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Azha.

The police personnel who showed excellent performance were also awarded cash prizes worth over Rs 6.

1 million.

According to a police spokesman, several other schemes like loan facility, medical treatment facility, payment of investigation bills and others were also reviewed during the meeting.

He said, the police department was taking all possible steps for welfare of the families of martyred cops who rendered supreme sacrifice.

The CPO said that the martyrs who rendered their lives for the security of the citizens would be remembered forever and the nation would not forget the sacrifices rendered by the police personnel in line of their duties.

"We are standing with the families of the martyrs as they have sacrificed their beloved ones for the safety of this nation and the country," he added.

He said, "Our doors are always open for the families of the martyrs and their issues will be resolved on priority basis."The spokesman said, the CPO Rawalpindi on the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir was taking keen interest and solid steps were being taken forwelfare of the families of the martyrs.