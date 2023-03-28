CPO reviews security arrangements at free flour points

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani visited various free flour points to review security arrangements over there and make sure that the distribution of flour was in a decent manner.

According to a police spokesman, CPO visited the flour points including Naseerabad, Taxila, Adiala Road, Liaquat Bagh and also instructed the officers on duty to help out citizens in getting flour from the designated points.

CPO Khalid Mahmood Hamdani met the relevant officers of the district administration and gave them the necessary instructions.

He directed the officers and cops at flour points to behave with the citizens politely, adding he made it clear that misbehaving with citizens will not be tolerated at any cost.

He said the queues are being formed for the distribution of flour in an organized.

However, CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani asked citizens to wait for their turn and cooperate with the police and administration to avoid any inconvenience.