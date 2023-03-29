UrduPoint.com

CPO Reviews Security Arrangements At Free Flour Distribution Points

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani here on Wednesday visited various free flour points and reviewed the security arrangements to make sure that the distribution of flour was being organized in a dignified manner.

According to a police spokesman, CPO visited the flour points including Stadium Road, Liaquat Bagh, Khawaja Corporation and other points and checked the security duty and other arrangements.

He also instructed the officers on duty to help out the citizens in getting free flour from the designated points.

Khalid Mahmood Hamdani met the relevant officers of the district administration and gave them the necessary instructions.

He directed the officers and cops deployed at the flour points to deal with the citizens politely, adding, negligence on part of official concerned would not be tolerated.

He said, efforts were being made to facilitate the citizens at free flour mega distribution points.

He also urged the citizens to cooperate with the police and administration to avoid any inconvenience.

