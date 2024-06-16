Open Menu

CPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Eid Ul Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM

CPO reviews security arrangements for Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani reviewed security arrangements for Eid ul Azha in a meeting held at Police Lines Headquarters here on Sunday.

Among others, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, various Divisional SPs, SDPOs, DSPs, Investigation and Traffic officers attended the meeting.

During the meetings, CPO Hamdani emphasised the importance of special security arrangements for Chand Raat, cattle markets, bazaars and Eid prayer gatherings. He instructed the District Police and Traffic Police to set up joint pickets and ensure there was no double parking on any road within the district.

A smooth flow of traffic must be maintained on all roads and squares, he directed.

Hamdani also highlighted the necessity for effective patrolling by the elite force, dolphin force, mobile and motorcycle squads to protect citizens' lives and property.

The CPO also reviewed traffic arrangements for Malika Kohsar Murree, urging officers to ensure efficient traffic management for tourists visiting the area during Eid ul Azha. He stressed that the safety, convenience, and awareness of tourists are top priorities.

He said that special pickets and facilitation centres have been set up to provide protection and guidance to visitors. He said that police personnel will be deployed at all entry and exit points of Kohsar Murree at all times.

Rawalpindi Police are committed to deploying all available resources to ensure foolproof security and smooth traffic flow during the religious festival, ensuring the safety and convenience of both residents and visitors, he added.

