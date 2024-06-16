CPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Eid Ul Azha
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani reviewed security arrangements for Eid ul Azha in a meeting held at Police Lines Headquarters here on Sunday.
Among others, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, various Divisional SPs, SDPOs, DSPs, Investigation and Traffic officers attended the meeting.
During the meetings, CPO Hamdani emphasised the importance of special security arrangements for Chand Raat, cattle markets, bazaars and Eid prayer gatherings. He instructed the District Police and Traffic Police to set up joint pickets and ensure there was no double parking on any road within the district.
A smooth flow of traffic must be maintained on all roads and squares, he directed.
Hamdani also highlighted the necessity for effective patrolling by the elite force, dolphin force, mobile and motorcycle squads to protect citizens' lives and property.
The CPO also reviewed traffic arrangements for Malika Kohsar Murree, urging officers to ensure efficient traffic management for tourists visiting the area during Eid ul Azha. He stressed that the safety, convenience, and awareness of tourists are top priorities.
He said that special pickets and facilitation centres have been set up to provide protection and guidance to visitors. He said that police personnel will be deployed at all entry and exit points of Kohsar Murree at all times.
Rawalpindi Police are committed to deploying all available resources to ensure foolproof security and smooth traffic flow during the religious festival, ensuring the safety and convenience of both residents and visitors, he added.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uncle of journalist Nisar Ali Khan passed away5 minutes ago
-
No water shortage on Eid: WASA25 minutes ago
-
Huge cache of arms recovered in successful operation34 minutes ago
-
Eidul Azha: A symbol of unwavering faith, obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), Hazrat Ismail (AS) to A ..34 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister reviews Eid security arrangements35 minutes ago
-
Police foil arms smuggling bid, recover cache of arms35 minutes ago
-
Govt. Girls Model Elementary School inaugurated in Dogranwala1 hour ago
-
Eid preparations: Minister visits control room at MC Daska1 hour ago
-
PTI quit anti-state smear campaign, hold dialogue with govt on political issues: Aqeel1 hour ago
-
Kamber police arrests inter-provincial drug dealer1 hour ago
-
President extends Eid greetings to nation, Muslim Ummah1 hour ago
-
Senior journalist Ishaq Mangrio passes away2 hours ago