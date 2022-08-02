CPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements for the routes of various processions in Westridge regarding Muharram-ul-Haram.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar and other officers were also present on the occasion, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari reviewed the routes in Westridge area and gave instructions regarding the security arrangements to the Police officials concerned.

"Foolproof security arrangements will be ensured for Muharram processions. Safety of life and property of citizens is the top priority for which all possible steps are being taken," CPO added.