CPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana Thursday reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram in a meeting held his office and directed to take strict measure for the security of worship places including Majalis / Jaloos and Imambargahs.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures SOPs must be followed in letter and spirit adding that negligence would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the responsible officials.

During Muharram one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions, he added.

Police high ups would monitor all the main congregations, picketing and patrolling must be intensified during dispersal of religions gatherings", the CPO said.

SSP Operation Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigation Mohammad Faisal, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Pothohar Syed Ali and other concerned officers including SP Rawal were present on the occasion.