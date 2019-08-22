UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Muharram

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:50 PM

CPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram

City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana Thursday reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram in a meeting held his office and directed to take strict measure for the security of worship places including Majalis / Jaloos and Imambargahs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana Thursday reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram in a meeting held his office and directed to take strict measure for the security of worship places including Majalis / Jaloos and Imambargahs.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures SOPs must be followed in letter and spirit adding that negligence would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the responsible officials.

During Muharram one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions, he added.

Police high ups would monitor all the main congregations, picketing and patrolling must be intensified during dispersal of religions gatherings", the CPO said.

SSP Operation Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigation Mohammad Faisal, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Pothohar Syed Ali and other concerned officers including SP Rawal were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Saddar All Muharram

Recent Stories

UNSC session on Kashmir biggest achievement of Pak ..

5 minutes ago

Roscosmos' Dmitry Rogozin Announces Creation of Ru ..

5 minutes ago

Sudanese Sovereign Council Holds Meeting to Discus ..

5 minutes ago

Philippine Foreign Secretary to Pay First Visit to ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan, a strong advocate for access to Assistiv ..

9 minutes ago

UK, Iraq Sign Deal on Joint Fight Against 'Scourge ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.