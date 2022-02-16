CPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket series

City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik here on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements being finalized for Pakistan-Australia cricket series that is scheduled to commence from March 4

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik here on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements being finalized for Pakistan-Australia cricket series that is scheduled to commence from March 4.

According to a police spokesman, CPO chairing a meeting held here directed the officers concerned to utilize all available resources to make the security foolproof at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, its surroundings, and cricket teams during the cricket series.

He informed that Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Waseem Riaz, Chief Traffic Officer, Naveed Irshad, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SP Security, ASP New Town and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

He said that CPO flanked by SSP Investigation, SSP Operations, SP Rawal, ASP Newtown, District Security Officer, and other officers had also visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here the other day and reviewed the security arrangements regarding the cricket series.

The CPO also inspected the arrangements at the cricket stadium, routes, and surrounding areas, he added.

The CPO said that the best security and traffic arrangements should be ensured for the cricket series.

SSP Operations gave a briefing about the security arrangements while the CTO informed about traffic arrangements being finalized for the cricket series.

The CPO gave instructions to the concerned officers for preparing a comprehensive plan of strict security arrangements.

The CPO also reviewed all the administrative arrangements being finalized for Kohsar Division in Murree, he added.