CPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches

City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik on Monday said that all available resources would be utilized for providing foolproof security at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, surroundings and cricket teams during Pakistan-Australia cricket matches from March 4

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik on Monday said that all available resources would be utilized for providing foolproof security at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, surroundings and cricket teams during Pakistan-Australia cricket matches from March 4.

The CPO, Rawalpindi during his visit to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, reviewed security arrangements regarding Pakistan-Australia Cricket Series. SSP Operations, SP Rawal and other officers also accompanied the CPO during inspection of the cricket stadium, routes and surroundings.

CPO Malik said that best security and traffic arrangements would be ensured for Pakistan-Australia cricket series. He informed that more than 4500 security and traffic officers and personnel would perform security duties during cricket series. The revival of international cricket has been welcomed at all level, the CPO said adding that security arrangements would be made effective.