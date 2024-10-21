CPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-England Test match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Monday visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to personally monitor security arrangements for the Pakistan-England Test cricket match scheduled to start on October 24.

Both teams carried out practice sessions at the stadium.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) briefed the CPO on the security arrangements. The CPO directed the officers and personnel to perform their duties diligently and warned of strict action in case of any dereliction in that regard.

The CPO said that all available resources were being used for foolproof security of the cricket teams.

According to a police spokesman, some 3,200 personnel of the Rawalpindi Police with 370 traffic police officer have been deployed on the security duty.

“The route of the cricket teams is being monitored by CCTV cameras while snipers have been deployed on the rooftops to provide them full security,” the spokesman said.

He said special teams of Elite Force, Dolphin Force and District Police were deployed inside and outside the stadium and surrounding areas.

APP/mwc-ihn