CPO reviews security arrangements for PSL cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements for Pakistan Super League-5 (PSL-5) matches being played here in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had deployed over 5,000 cops to ensure foolproof security to the cricket lovers.

While, police had finalized strict security arrangements as per national and international standard operating procedures (SOPs) for PSL cricket matches.

An uninterrupted and efficient plan of patrolling by Dolphin, Elite Force and other law enforcement agencies had been devised and monitoring officers would keep the field officers and officials fully aware of the situation, he added.

He said the citizens would only be allowed to enter the stadium after passing walk through gates and would not be allowed to carry any prohibited item.

He said holding matches in a peaceful atmosphere was the matter of national dignity and no compromise would be made on it.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive traffic plan under which alternative routes had been established in order to avoid traffic congestion on city roads.