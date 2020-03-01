UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Reviews Security Arrangements For PSL Cricket Matches

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 09:10 PM

CPO reviews security arrangements for PSL cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements for Pakistan Super League-5 (PSL-5) matches being played here in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had deployed over 5,000 cops to ensure foolproof security to the cricket lovers.

While, police had finalized strict security arrangements as per national and international standard operating procedures (SOPs) for PSL cricket matches.

An uninterrupted and efficient plan of patrolling by Dolphin, Elite Force and other law enforcement agencies had been devised and monitoring officers would keep the field officers and officials fully aware of the situation, he added.

He said the citizens would only be allowed to enter the stadium after passing walk through gates and would not be allowed to carry any prohibited item.

He said holding matches in a peaceful atmosphere was the matter of national dignity and no compromise would be made on it.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive traffic plan under which alternative routes had been established in order to avoid traffic congestion on city roads.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Police Pakistan Super League Traffic Rawalpindi Sunday Love

Recent Stories

Saud Al Qasimi receives Anglican Bishop of Episcop ..

1 minute ago

MoF holds workshop on federal government’s trans ..

2 hours ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadership’s happin ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.