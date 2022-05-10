CPO reviews security arrangements of processions held on Janat-ul-Baqi

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements of the processions held on the occasion of the demolition day (Janat-ul-Baqi).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements of the processions held on the occasion of the demolition day (Janat-ul-Baqi).

According to spokesman, SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SP CIA Tariq Mehboob and other senior officers were present on the occassion.

More than 900 officers and personnel of Rawalpindi Police performed their duties efficiently .

CPO made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik said that all available resources were utilized for foolproof security arrangements.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had formulated integrated traffic plan for the processions on the occasion of Janat-ul-Baqi's Demolition Day to maintain traffic flow despite large gatherings.

The procession on the day of of Janat-ul-Baqi was taken out from Imambargah Nasir-ul-Iza Waris Khan stop on Tuesday passing through Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Alam Khan Road and were culminated at Colonel Maqbool Imambargah.

More than 155 traffic police personnel including 7 DSPs, 9 inspectors, 98 traffic wardens and 41 traffic assistants were on special duty at the procession routes.