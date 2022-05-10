UrduPoint.com

CPO Reviews Security Arrangements Of Processions Held On Janat-ul-Baqi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 09:54 PM

CPO reviews security arrangements of processions held on Janat-ul-Baqi

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements of the processions held on the occasion of the demolition day (Janat-ul-Baqi).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements of the processions held on the occasion of the demolition day (Janat-ul-Baqi).

According to spokesman, SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SP CIA Tariq Mehboob and other senior officers were present on the occassion.

More than 900 officers and personnel of Rawalpindi Police performed their duties efficiently .

CPO made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik said that all available resources were utilized for foolproof security arrangements.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had formulated integrated traffic plan for the processions on the occasion of Janat-ul-Baqi's Demolition Day to maintain traffic flow despite large gatherings.

The procession on the day of of Janat-ul-Baqi was taken out from Imambargah Nasir-ul-Iza Waris Khan stop on Tuesday passing through Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Alam Khan Road and were culminated at Colonel Maqbool Imambargah.

More than 155 traffic police personnel including 7 DSPs, 9 inspectors, 98 traffic wardens and 41 traffic assistants were on special duty at the procession routes.

Related Topics

Police Murree CIA Road Traffic Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Repo ..

Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Report

34 seconds ago
 Authorities directed to ensure implementation of o ..

Authorities directed to ensure implementation of one-dish law at weddings

37 seconds ago
 Women urged to take part in nation-building: RCCI

Women urged to take part in nation-building: RCCI

39 seconds ago
 Biden Says Administration Discussing Next Steps on ..

Biden Says Administration Discussing Next Steps on Trump's China Tariffs

41 seconds ago
 PM, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman discuss current politi ..

PM, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman discuss current political situation

4 minutes ago
 US Has 'No Indication' That Russia Uses Hypersonic ..

US Has 'No Indication' That Russia Uses Hypersonic Weapons in Odessa - Pentagon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.