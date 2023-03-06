CPO reviews security arrangements of PSL cricket matches

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches.

According to police spokesman, the CPO personally met with police officers and personnel on duty, and provided them with instructions to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

More than 5,000 officers and cops have been deployed to perform security duties for the cricket match. The CPO emphasized the importance of effective checking and instructed senior police officers to regularly brief personnel on their duties.

He also stressed the need for the strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in every case.

In addition to security arrangements, the CPO emphasized the need to ensure an uninterrupted flow of traffic in the area. The spokesman further confirmed that the police department is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the public during the PSL match.