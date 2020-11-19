CPO reviews security of Judicial Complex Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO Rawalpindi Thursday reviwed Judicial Complex's security arrangements and directed concerned to further strengthen security to avoid any untoward incident, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

Effective security should be provided as per the SOPs when the accused involved in heinous crimes are brought before the court and taken back, said CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

He said that all the visitors entering the Judicial Complex should go through the walk-through gate and body search should be ensured.

Senior police officers should check and brief the police officers on duty from time to time.

He said that protection of life and property of the citizens is the first responsibility of the police and all possible resources should be utilized for the protection of the citizens including security of the judicial officers.