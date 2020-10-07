CPO reviews security, other arrangements of Chehlum

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan alongwith Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak reviewed security and other arrangements in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

They also inspected the Chehlum procession routes including Imambargah Jawadia, Astana Laal Shah and Imambargah Haideria.

Speaking on this occasion, CPO Hassan Raza said that foolproof security arrangements have been made to maintain law & order situation and all initiatives were being taken in that regard.

Peaceful environment would be provided to majalis and muharram procession participants.

DC Aamer Khattak said that encroachments at procession routes have been removed and better arrangements of sewerage and cleanliness were being made.