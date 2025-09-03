Open Menu

CPO Reviews Security Plan For Celebrations Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 06:34 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to review security arrangements for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, the Chief Traffic Officer, SPs, SDPOs and other senior police officials. Representatives of the Milad Committee, Peace Committee and Anjuman Tajran were also present.

CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani directed that foolproof security and traffic arrangements to be ensured during Milad processions.

He said entry to processions would only be allowed through designated points and that the code of conduct for stages and gatherings must be strictly implemented.

He stressed that the safety, peace and convenience of citizens was the police’s top priority.

“The message of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is to spread the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), which are based on peace and tolerance,” he added.

The CPO thanked the Traders Association, Peace Committee and civil society for their support during Muharram and other important occasions. Participants assured full cooperation with police to maintain law and order.

The meeting concluded with prayers for the security, peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

