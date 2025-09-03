- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalpindi
CPO Reviews Security Plan For Celebrations Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) In Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 06:34 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to review security arrangements for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to review security arrangements for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The meeting was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, the Chief Traffic Officer, SPs, SDPOs and other senior police officials. Representatives of the Milad Committee, Peace Committee and Anjuman Tajran were also present.
CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani directed that foolproof security and traffic arrangements to be ensured during Milad processions.
He said entry to processions would only be allowed through designated points and that the code of conduct for stages and gatherings must be strictly implemented.
He stressed that the safety, peace and convenience of citizens was the police’s top priority.
“The message of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is to spread the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), which are based on peace and tolerance,” he added.
The CPO thanked the Traders Association, Peace Committee and civil society for their support during Muharram and other important occasions. Participants assured full cooperation with police to maintain law and order.
The meeting concluded with prayers for the security, peace, progress and prosperity of the country.
Recent Stories
UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; Pakistanis lead in asylum claim ..
CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalp ..
Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally
Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdul Rauf
Clean & healthy environment top priority of Punjab Govt: Raja Hanif
Commissioner, rotary delegation discuss challenges in anti-polio campaign
Rawalpindi academy principal arrested for raping student; victim seeks justice
Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets
Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's ..
LCCI calls for urgent construction of rainwater harvesting dams
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,226 more points
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally2 minutes ago
-
Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdul Rauf2 minutes ago
-
Clean & healthy environment top priority of Punjab Govt: Raja Hanif2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, rotary delegation discuss challenges in anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi academy principal arrested for raping student; victim seeks justice23 minutes ago
-
PHA Rawalpindi continues metro track’s beautification work26 minutes ago
-
SCCI president appeals for support as floods devastate industry, agriculture, communities26 minutes ago
-
Constitutional bench reflects structural development in court's functioning: Justice Shahid Bilal26 minutes ago
-
September 2nd week recommended as prime time for carrot cultivation26 minutes ago
-
Police rescue, relief efforts on in flood-hit areas26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO and DC Sialkot review flood situation at Head Marala26 minutes ago