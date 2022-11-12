CPO reviews traffic, security arrangements to facilitate tourists in Murree

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Saturday held a meeting to review traffic and security arrangements to facilitate tourists visiting Murree during snowfall season at DPO office Murree

During the meeting, the CPO gave necessary instructions regarding finalisation of all the arrangements before the start of snowfall.

Giving instructions, he said the traffic arrangements would be made fool-proof, along with best facilities for the tourists to be ensured through mutual coordination of all the departments.

The CPO directed that timely action should be ensured, including police, district administration, highways and rescue organizations to provide 24-hour service.

However, all organizations should re-check their systems before the rainy and snow season so that problems could be solved in time, he said.

The CPO said various teams have been formed and an immediate response system has been devised in all areas.

To facilitate the stay of the tourists, all measures were being taken to ensure the safe and pleasant journey of the tourists, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Murree, SDPO Murree, DSP Traffic Murree, Officers in charge Rescue 1122 and representatives of related institutions participated the meeting.