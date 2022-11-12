UrduPoint.com

CPO Reviews Traffic, Security Arrangements To Facilitate Tourists In Murree

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 09:34 PM

CPO reviews traffic, security arrangements to facilitate tourists in Murree

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Saturday held a meeting to review traffic and security arrangements to facilitate tourists visiting Murree during snowfall season at DPO office Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Saturday held a meeting to review traffic and security arrangements to facilitate tourists visiting Murree during snowfall season at DPO office Murree.

During the meeting, the CPO gave necessary instructions regarding finalisation of all the arrangements before the start of snowfall.

Giving instructions, he said the traffic arrangements would be made fool-proof, along with best facilities for the tourists to be ensured through mutual coordination of all the departments.

The CPO directed that timely action should be ensured, including police, district administration, highways and rescue organizations to provide 24-hour service.

However, all organizations should re-check their systems before the rainy and snow season so that problems could be solved in time, he said.

The CPO said various teams have been formed and an immediate response system has been devised in all areas.

To facilitate the stay of the tourists, all measures were being taken to ensure the safe and pleasant journey of the tourists, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Murree, SDPO Murree, DSP Traffic Murree, Officers in charge Rescue 1122 and representatives of related institutions participated the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Snow Murree Traffic Rescue 1122 All Best

Recent Stories

SP Saddar pays surprise visit to Chuntra, Chakri p ..

SP Saddar pays surprise visit to Chuntra, Chakri police stations

57 seconds ago
 Biden to persuade Xi for reining in N. Korea in G2 ..

Biden to persuade Xi for reining in N. Korea in G20 talks

58 seconds ago
 FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Sund ..

FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Sunday due to T-20 match

1 minute ago
 17 criminals held, contraband seized

17 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Big screen arranged for T-20 final

Big screen arranged for T-20 final

4 minutes ago
 Pak army, civil society on one page: NPCIH chairma ..

Pak army, civil society on one page: NPCIH chairman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.