UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Rwp Holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' At CPO Office Daily

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

CPO Rwp holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' at CPO office daily

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas is holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here at CPO office on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

According to a Police spokesman, special arrangements were made for the Khuli Kutcheries and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to prevent spread of coronavirus were being implemented.

The CPO had warned the police officers of strict action on negligence and directed them to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by him withinshortest possible time frame, he added.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

30 minutes ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

45 minutes ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: UAEâ€™s fight against coronavirus pande ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.