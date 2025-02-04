CPO Rwp makes surprise visit to Naseerabad police station

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday night paid a surprise visit to Naseerabad police station, where he instructed the police officers and field staff to perform their duties diligently.

He also checked the status of the application submitted by the citizens at the Front Desk and directed the staff to take immediate action on the applications.

He reviewed the records, front desk, building and personnel of the police station. The CPO checked the status of the applications received from the citizens at the front desk.

The CPO reviewed the progress in the investigation of serious cases and gave instructions for submission of the challans investigating the cases on merit.

The CPO gave instructions for prevention of street crime and a full crackdown on drug dealers.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the solution of the problems of the citizens should be ensured at the police station level and the best service delivery should be ensured in the police station.