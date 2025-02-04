CPO Rwp Makes Surprise Visit To Naseerabad Police Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday night paid a surprise visit to Naseerabad police station, where he instructed the police officers and field staff to perform their duties diligently.
He also checked the status of the application submitted by the citizens at the Front Desk and directed the staff to take immediate action on the applications.
He reviewed the records, front desk, building and personnel of the police station. The CPO checked the status of the applications received from the citizens at the front desk.
The CPO reviewed the progress in the investigation of serious cases and gave instructions for submission of the challans investigating the cases on merit.
The CPO gave instructions for prevention of street crime and a full crackdown on drug dealers.
Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the solution of the problems of the citizens should be ensured at the police station level and the best service delivery should be ensured in the police station.
Recent Stories
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO Rwp makes surprise visit to Naseerabad police station5 minutes ago
-
Auction of mines and minerals blocks held in Dir Lower15 minutes ago
-
President Zardari departs for a five-day state visit to China15 minutes ago
-
Students express solidarity with people of Kashmir15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with nationwide rallies, global advocacy: Muqam15 minutes ago
-
Person injured seriously as Madrasa's roof caves in25 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered in crackdown against drug pushers25 minutes ago
-
Winter sports competitions held in Kalash Valley25 minutes ago
-
Zahid Safi praises Pakistan's support for Kashmiri nation35 minutes ago
-
Imam masjid shot dead in Lakki Marwat45 minutes ago
-
Officials stressed to address citizens’ issues promptly45 minutes ago
-
International action needed to end India’s suppression of Kashmiris: Governor Kundi45 minutes ago