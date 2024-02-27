CPO seeks comprehensive report of murder in judicial complex premises

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer, (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday taking notice of the incident of killing a person by firing in the premises of the judicial complex sought a comprehensive report of the incident from Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar.

According to the initial report, the Civil Lines Police took immediate action and arrested the accused namely Ghaffar Khan on the spot. Police also recovered the weapon from his possession. The victim was identified as Ali Shah, he said.

The accused Ghaffar Khan killed Ali Shah, an accused in a murder case who was brought today to the judicial complex for trial of a murder case.

The deceased Ali Shah was the accused in Rawat police station murder case 1127/23 registered under 302/34. Ali Shah had killed the sister of the accused Ghafar Khan.

A police spokesman informed that the body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem while evidence was being collected from the spot. An inquiry was being conducted regarding the incident, he informed.

All legal requirements would be fulfilled and the accused would be challened with concrete evidence, the SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz added.

Nasir Nawaz said that the accused who take the law into their hands cannot escape from the grip of the law.