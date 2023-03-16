UrduPoint.com

CPO Signs MoU For Free, Discounted Medical Facility For Police Officials, Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 07:14 PM

CPO signs MoU for free, discounted medical facility for police officials, families

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Doctors Care Hospital and Lab for free medical facility to families of police martyrs and discounts for other police officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Doctors Care Hospital and Lab for free medical facility to families of police martyrs and discounts for other police officials.

In a meeting held here on Thursday with CEO of Doctors Care Hospital Dr Adeel Ghaffar Dogar and CEO Doctors Lab Dr Naveed-Ul-Islam, the CPO said that the department was striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for police officials and their families. He said that many steps were being taken for welfare of police officials.

He said that an agreement has been signed with the Doctors Care Hospital through which the families of police martyrs would get 100 percent discount on medical treatment. He said that the police officials would get 50 percent discount in OPD, 30 percent in surgery cases, 30 percent in lab tests and 10 percent in medicines.

More Stories From Pakistan

