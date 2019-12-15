UrduPoint.com
CPO, SSP Operation Check Security Arrangements At Churches

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak and SSP Operation Muhammad Kashif Aslam visited different churches here on Sunday to check the security arrangements and directed the officers to ensure foolproof security at churches.

The CPO said that it was the top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of masses.

He said that special security arrangements have been made at churches to avoid any untoward incident. He directed all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to visit churches situated in their respective areas to ensure tight security arrangements.

The CPO directed the security officials to remain alert till the conclusion of ceremonies to be organized by the Churches administration.

He also appreciated on duty police officials.

