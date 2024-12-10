CPO Stresses For Promotion Of Equality, Justice For All
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 08:44 PM
A Christian community khushali fellowship program awards ceremony to mark the 76th International Human Rights Day was held at Urooj Maryam Catholic Church, Sargodha Road here on Tuesday
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil was chief guest on the occasion. A large number of people from the Christian community, human rights activists, government officials, and NGOs representatives, religious leaders of minorities as well as Christian women and girls participated in the ceremony.
Addressing the ceremony, CPO Kamran Adil said that the main purpose of today’s gathering is to celebrate the 76th International Human Rights Day and promote equality, justice and dignity for all.
The second main objective is to showcase the hard work and efforts of members of the Christian community and to give importance to basic human rights, promotion mutual understandings and brotherhood, regardless of background or identity, he said.
Later, he cut a cake with the distinguished guests and Christian girls and awarded appreciation certificates among them.
