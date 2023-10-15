Open Menu

CPO Strongly Condemns Attack On Innocent Labourers In Turbat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO), Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, strongly condemned the attack on innocent labourers in Turbat and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a tragic incident.

In his condolence message, he expressed sympathy and condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for the forgiveness and elevation of the high ranks of the deceased.

Mansoor said that those who targeted innocent labourers didn't deserve any relaxation.

He said that they were in touch with the Balochistan government and that the elements involved in the terrorist incident would be brought to justice.

It's worth mentioning here that the terrorists went to the residence of the labourers at night in the Turbat district of Balochistan, and opened fire on eight labourers from which six were killed and two seriously injured.

Five dead labourers belonged to Shujabad Tehsil of Multan while one injured also from the same area.

