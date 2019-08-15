CPO suspends 11 police personnel n Rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com
Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:03 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, DIG Faisal Rana has suspended 11 police personnel including an SHO in the murder of a person Mohammad Ilyas due to alleged police torture in Gujar Khan police station.

According to police spokesman, the police chief has directed SP Saddar, Rai Mazhar Iqbal to investigate the case registered against the police personnel on merit, adding law was same for everyone; if a policeman broke the law, the law would strictly take its due course against him.

Police, being custodian of law, were intolerable to commit any unlawful activity, he added.

Rana ordered the concerned officers to keep him informed regarding the investigation of this case daily.

