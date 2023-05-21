CPO suspends all staff of Basti Malook PS over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana suspended all staff of Basti Malook police station over violations of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar regarding disbanding of police pickets across the province here on Sunday.

Taking action on the viral video of police picket at Qasba Laar in premises of Basti Malook police station, the CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana suspended all staff of the police station including the Station House Officer (SHO) Abadullah Shah, Incharge police picket Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Haider Ali.

The suspended officials have been directed to report police line with immediate effect.

The CPO said that staff of the police station has been suspended over violations of IGP's oder adding that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the violators. He said that misuse of power and violation of orders of the senior officers would not be tolerated at any cost.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Inspector General of Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issued a directive in which the police pickets were disbanded across the province.