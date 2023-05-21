UrduPoint.com

CPO Suspends All Staff Of Basti Malook PS Over Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

CPO suspends all staff of Basti Malook PS over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana suspended all staff of Basti Malook police station over violations of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar regarding disbanding of police pickets across the province here on Sunday.

Taking action on the viral video of police picket at Qasba Laar in premises of Basti Malook police station, the CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana suspended all staff of the police station including the Station House Officer (SHO) Abadullah Shah, Incharge police picket Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Haider Ali.

The suspended officials have been directed to report police line with immediate effect.

The CPO said that staff of the police station has been suspended over violations of IGP's oder adding that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the violators. He said that misuse of power and violation of orders of the senior officers would not be tolerated at any cost.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Inspector General of Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issued a directive in which the police pickets were disbanded across the province.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Sunday All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency an ..

Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency and its Impact on operational co ..

9 minutes ago
 Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing ..

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing global investments in fast-gro ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.